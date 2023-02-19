Royal Bank of Canada Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$95.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised iA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price target on iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised iA Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE IAG opened at C$89.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. iA Financial has a 12 month low of C$58.70 and a 12 month high of C$90.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$80.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.64.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$768,084.73. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,388,000. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.55, for a total value of C$362,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$768,084.73. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.