Royal Bank of Canada Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $50.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Trading Down 4.4 %

ZG stock opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Zillow Group has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $62.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $353,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,780.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total value of $727,969.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,733 shares of company stock worth $3,011,010 over the last three months. 18.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,032,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,653,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.