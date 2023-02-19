Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 650” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BP.B. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 549 ($6.66) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 690 ($8.38) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.50) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

BP.B opened at GBX 176 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of £35.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 170.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 171.14. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 160 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 187 ($2.27).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

