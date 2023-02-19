RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

EENEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised RS Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RS Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered RS Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,300.00.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

RS Group Company Profile

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

