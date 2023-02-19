Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €165.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.00 ($160.22) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €195.00 ($209.68) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €156.26 ($168.02) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($82.09). The company’s 50-day moving average is €142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.76.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

