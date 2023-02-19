Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Science Applications International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,035,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,971,000 after buying an additional 825,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $60,582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 45.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,125,000 after acquiring an additional 192,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $12,064,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SAIC opened at $108.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. Science Applications International has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

