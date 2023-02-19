scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCPH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. scPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

