Seagen Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.56. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2026 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SGEN. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Seagen from $183.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Seagen from $135.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,416,077.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $108,461.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,416,077.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $5,326,631 in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

