Seagen Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seagen in a report released on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upgraded Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $162.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.00. Seagen has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.25 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 4,525 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $610,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

