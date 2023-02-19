Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,039,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $703,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840,907 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $84,466,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,749,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $402,761,000 after purchasing an additional 765,801 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,093,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 519,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,649,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 476,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

ST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Shares of ST opened at $52.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

