Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,157 call options on the company. This is an increase of 393% compared to the average daily volume of 1,451 call options.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $12.28 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,453,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seritage Growth Properties (SRG)
