Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,157 call options on the company. This is an increase of 393% compared to the average daily volume of 1,451 call options.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SRG opened at $12.28 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $535.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $70,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,654,797.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $70,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,654,797.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $3,549,636.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,456,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 416,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 333.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,026,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 785,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 55,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $5,453,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

