Shift4 Payments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FOUR)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2023

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOURGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 138% compared to the average volume of 1,837 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $57.84 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.