Shift4 Payments Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FOUR)

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 4,363 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 138% compared to the average volume of 1,837 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $57.84 on Friday. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on FOUR. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

