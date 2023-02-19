Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) versus Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) Head-To-Head Review

Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) and Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sienna Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bumrungrad Hospital Public 1 0 0 0 1.00

Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.66%. Given Sienna Senior Living’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sienna Senior Living is more favorable than Bumrungrad Hospital Public.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Sienna Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Bumrungrad Hospital Public shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sienna Senior Living N/A N/A N/A ($0.64) -14.58 Bumrungrad Hospital Public N/A N/A N/A C$3.08 2.09

Sienna Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bumrungrad Hospital Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sienna Senior Living pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Bumrungrad Hospital Public pays an annual dividend of C$1.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 28.4%. Sienna Senior Living pays out -141.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bumrungrad Hospital Public pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Sienna Senior Living beats Bumrungrad Hospital Public on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living, Inc. engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business. The LTC segment comprises of 35 LTC residences in the Province of Ontario, eight seniors’ living residences located in the Province of British Columbia, and the LTC management services business. The Corporate, Eliminations and Other segment represents the results of head office, intercompany eliminations, and other items that are not allocable to the segments. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About Bumrungrad Hospital Public

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care facilities in a medical center. Its outpatient clinics/centers include allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breastfeeding, breast care, children, dental, diabetes, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, emergency, eye, fertility and IVF, health screening, hearing and balance, heart valve, cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hypertension, joint replacement, liver, memory, men, nephrology, neuroscience, new life healthy aging, orthopedic, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, perinatal, physical therapy and rehabilitation, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis and surgery, skin, sleep lab, spine, sports medicine and lifestyle, surgical, travel medicine, urology, vitalife, and women's, as well as ear, nose, and throat centers. In addition, the company is involved in the real estate assets holding activities; provision of clinical research services; distribution of pharmaceutical and medical goods in specialized stores; operation of personnel development and training center for healthcare services; and patient referral service business. It operates 580 beds and approximately 56 clinics/centers. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

