Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 647 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,263,000 after buying an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 772.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.
NASDAQ ROKU opened at $71.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $141.93.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $867.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.32 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Roku’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
