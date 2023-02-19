Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 670 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,554 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 41.3% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 65.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 35.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %

ECL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

