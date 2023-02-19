Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 837 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,169,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,615,000 after acquiring an additional 127,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,260,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,356,000 after acquiring an additional 960,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,418,000 after acquiring an additional 291,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,034,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $185.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $179.56. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $213.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

