Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BSJO opened at $22.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $24.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

