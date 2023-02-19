Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.02 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS ITA opened at $116.82 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.78.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

