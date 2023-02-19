Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.06 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.98. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

