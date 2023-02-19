Sigma Planning Corp Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $47.76 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.39.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
