Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,847 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,239 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 12,855 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

