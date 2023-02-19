Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 111 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $214.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.73 and a 52-week high of $279.71.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

