Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

