Sigma Planning Corp Sells 253 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 over the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $131.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.78.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

