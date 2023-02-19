Sigma Planning Corp Sells 84 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE:DEO opened at $174.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $212.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.36) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.62) to GBX 4,200 ($50.98) in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.27) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

