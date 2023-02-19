South32 (LON:S32) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on S32. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.64) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on South32 from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 460 ($5.58) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Stock Performance

Shares of S32 stock opened at GBX 256.50 ($3.11) on Thursday. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 193.20 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.72). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 545.74.

South32 Cuts Dividend

South32 Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. South32’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

(Get Rating)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.