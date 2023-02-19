Stifel Nicolaus Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.32.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after buying an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after buying an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after buying an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

