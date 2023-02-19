Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Norfolk Southern Put Options (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 3,630 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 78% compared to the typical volume of 2,045 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after buying an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $291.55.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stephens raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.74.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

