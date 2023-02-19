Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 7,002 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 144% compared to the average volume of 2,873 call options.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.02. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.