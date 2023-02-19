Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Diamondback Energy Put Options (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 13,100 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 9,416 put options.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $945,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.19. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

