StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an accumulate rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.

U.S. Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

