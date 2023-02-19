StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.38 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $92.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.21.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.
