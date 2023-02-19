StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.38 on Friday. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.07. The company has a market cap of $92.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.21.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

