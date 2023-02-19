StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

HWBK stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the third quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.