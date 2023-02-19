StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $6.09 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $60.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

