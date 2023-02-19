TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) vs. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Financial Analysis

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and TAL Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 5.09 $10,000.00 N/A N/A TAL Education Group $4.39 billion 1.05 -$1.14 billion ($0.32) -22.44

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A TAL Education Group -15.81% -5.27% -4.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A TAL Education Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

TAL Education Group has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential downside of 22.01%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Summary

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group beats TAL Education Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group



Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About TAL Education Group



TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes, personalized premium services such as one-on-one tutoring, and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

