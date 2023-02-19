TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.77. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRP. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$62.68.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$56.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$52.12 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The company has a market cap of C$56.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.49.

In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$25,124.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,781.01. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$53.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$326,703.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.85%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

