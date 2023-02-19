TD Securities Boosts Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$32.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.23.

MFC opened at C$27.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$20.81 and a 1 year high of C$27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.70, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

