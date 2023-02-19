Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,315,000 after acquiring an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 8.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after acquiring an additional 208,790 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER opened at $105.25 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

