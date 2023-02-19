TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

