TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 24,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.02. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

