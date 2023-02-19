The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Director Sells $124,306,200.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
AZEK Stock Performance
Shares of AZEK opened at $24.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 118.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AZEK
The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AZEK (AZEK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.