The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.