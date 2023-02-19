The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,863 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,863 ($34.75) price target on Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($28.28) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,730 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered Relx to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,585 ($31.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($33.99) target price on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.17) price objective on Relx in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,531 ($30.72).

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,492 ($30.25) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,367.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,319.23. The company has a market cap of £47.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,076.54. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 2,056 ($24.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,551 ($30.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53.

Relx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.90 ($0.47) per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

