The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €39.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on Renault in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) target price on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Renault in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Renault Trading Down 3.1 %

Renault stock opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.72. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($108.28).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

