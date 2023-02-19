The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives $26.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.36.

HAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. CL King reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,204 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $34,798,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

