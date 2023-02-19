The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after acquiring an additional 318,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

KR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Articles

