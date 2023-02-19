The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 68 ($0.83) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 62 ($0.75).
The Restaurant Group Trading Down 1.3 %
LON:RTN opened at GBX 34 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.08. The stock has a market cap of £260.12 million and a P/E ratio of -6.42. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.25).
The Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
