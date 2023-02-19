Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Sells $2,654,400.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Aman Narang sold 541 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $9,765.05.

On Friday, December 30th, Aman Narang sold 92,642 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,670,335.26.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

