Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.25.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $239.00 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.83.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after purchasing an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

