Traders Purchase High Volume of Franklin Resources Call Options (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,727 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 500% compared to the average daily volume of 1,287 call options.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,881 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,423,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

