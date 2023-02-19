Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.93.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other Tripadvisor news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

